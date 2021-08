The Iowa Wild have signed defenseman Doyle Somerby to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Somerby completed his fourth pro season in 2020-21 and notched one goal and six assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. He added five assists in 17 contests with South Carolina (ECHL).

Originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Draft, Somerby has played 189 games in the AHL with Tucson and Cleveland, totaling 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points.