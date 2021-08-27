Weinger set to return to Barracuda

The San Jose Barracuda have re-signed forward Evan Weinger to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Weinger, 24, collected four goals and four assists in 28 games with the Barracuda in 2020-21, his third pro campaign. He added one goal and two assists in four playoff games for San Jose, and also tallied one goal in nine games with TPS Turku in Finland’s SM-liiga.

A native of El Segundo, Calif., Weinger has spent his entire AHL career with San Jose, totaling 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 126 regular-season games, along with three goals and four assists in eight postseason contests.

The Barracuda originally signed the undrafted free agent on March 2, 2018.