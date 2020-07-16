Whitney returning to Bears

The Hershey Bears have re-signed forward Steve Whitney to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Whitney was limited by injury to just 15 games with the Bears in 2019-20, collecting two goals and two assists. He also spent the 2018-19 season in Hershey, tallying nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 60 outings and adding a goal and two assists in nine Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Boston, Mass., native enters his eighth pro season having has skated in 148 career AHL games with Hershey and Norfolk, totaling 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points.