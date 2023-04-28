Wolf Pack stymie Bruins in Game 1

Bobby Trivigno scored late in the second period and Hartford allowed only 14 shots on goal, a franchise record for a postseason game, to take a 1-0 series lead with a 1-0 victory over Providence on Friday night.

The Bruins host Game 2 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinal series on Saturday.

Trivigno found a loose puck in the crease and knocked in his second goal of the postseason for the only scoring of the contest. Adam Sykora, a second-round draft pick by the New York Rangers in 2022, picked up an assist for his first AHL point.

Dylan Garand stopped all 14 shots he faced for the first playoff shutout by a Wolf Pack goaltender since Cam Talbot blanked Bridgeport twice during the 2012 postseason.

Brandon Bussi stopped 31 shots in his playoff debut.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Hartford 1, PROVIDENCE 0

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern