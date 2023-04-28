News

Five-goal third keeps Amerks’ season alive

by AHL PR

Rochester scored five times in the third period, including four goals within the final five minutes, and got in the win column with an 8-5 victory over Syracuse in Game 3 of their North Division semifinal series on Friday night.

Still down 2-1 in the best-of-five series, the Amerks host Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Rochester built leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2 but saw the Crunch pull even each time. Then with an extended two-man advantage, the Amerks got a goal from Jiri Kulich with 4:39 to play to go ahead 5-4 before Michael Mersch picked up his second goal of the night 46 seconds later.

Simon Ryfors brought Syracuse back within 6-5 with his third goal of the night at the 17:27 mark, but Brett Murray scored an empty-netter at 18:41 and Mersch completed his own hat trick with another one at 19:24.

Mersch (3g) and Murray (1g, 2a) led the Amerks’ offense with three points apiece, while Ryfors finished with three goals and an assist for the Crunch and Alex Barré-Boulet set franchise playoff records with four assists and five points.

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 21 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 22 – SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 0 | Recap
Game 3 – Fri., Apr. 28 – ROCHESTER 8, Syracuse 5
Game 4 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
*Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

