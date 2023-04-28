Admirals sink Moose in Game 1

Milwaukee raced out to an early lead and never looked back, opening their Central Division semifinal series with a 6-2 road win over Manitoba on Friday night.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Sunday in Winnipeg.

Marc Del Gaizo, Zach Sanford and Jimmy Huntington put the Admirals ahead 3-0 just 8:19 into the game, ending the night for Moose starter Evan Cormier (four saves).

Jordan Gross tacked on two goals and an assist during the second period, and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 of his 35 saves in the third frame to preserve the win.

Jansen Harkins and Daniel Torgersson scored for Manitoba. Arvid Holm, just back from the Winnipeg Jets, stopped 14 of 17 shots in relief of Cormier.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Milwaukee 6, MANITOBA 2

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern