Wolves close out IceHogs

The Chicago Wolves completed an impressive three-game sweep of the Rockford IceHogs with a 4-1 road win on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves move on to face the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Finals.

Ivan Lodnia, CJ Smith, Jack Drury and Andrew Poturalski scored for the Wolves in Game 3, while Stefan Noesen and Richard Panik tallied two assists apiece.

Alex Lyon recorded 29 saves to earn his third win of the series.

Chicago outscored Rockford, 14-4, in the series, and outshot the IceHogs by a 127-66 margin.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 36 shots in the Game 3 loss.

Central Division Semifinals – Series “L” (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 – Thu., May 12 – CHICAGO 6, Rockford 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 14 – CHICAGO 4, Rockford 1

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Chicago 4, ROCKFORD 1