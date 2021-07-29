Admirals sign forward LaBate

The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Joseph LaBate to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

LaBate, a product of the University of Wisconsin (2011-15), has spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 34 games in 2020-21.

In 296 career AHL contests with Belleville and Utica, LaBate has registered 47 goals and 52 assists for 99 points.

A fourth-round pick by Vancouver in the 2011 NHL Draft, LaBate has skated in 13 NHL games, all with the Canucks during the 2016-17 season.