Bruins clinch spot in 2023 postseason

The Providence Bruins clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a 3-1 victory in Charlotte.

The Bruins (38-14-8-2, 86 pts.) qualify for their ninth consecutive Calder Cup postseason, and are now eyeing their eighth division title as they sit in first place in the Atlantic Division. Six teams will reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic; the top two finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place teams square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.