Bruins sign Grosenick, Fogarty, Lewington, Asselin

The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Troy Grosenick, forward Steven Fogarty and defenseman Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts, and forward Samuel Asselin to a two-year entry-level contract.

Grosenick made four appearances with the AHL’s Ontario Reign and two appearances with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings in 2020-21. He also spent time with the Edmonton Oilers.

In 258 career games in the AHL with Ontario, Milwaukee, San Jose and Worcester, Grosenick has a record of 133-85-26 with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2017 and 2019, and he won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender in 2016-17, when he set career bests in GAA (2.04), save percentage (.926), wins (30) and shutouts (10).

Grosenick has made four career appearances in the NHL with Los Angeles and San Jose, going 2-2-0 with a 2.27 GAA, a .933 save percentage and one shutout.

Fogarty recorded seven goals and three assists in 16 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21, his fifth pro campaign. He also saw action in nine games with the Buffalo Sabres and posted one goal and two assists for his first three career NHL points.

Fogarty has skated in 268 career AHL games with Rochester and Hartford, tallying 57 goals and 83 assists for 140 points. He has played 27 games in the NHL with Buffalo and the N.Y. Rangers.

Lewington joins the Bruins after spending the 2020-21 season with the Nashville Predators organization. He posted one assist in two games with the Preds, and also saw action in three games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

In 286 AHL games over six seasons with Chicago and Hershey, Lewington has totaled 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 points along with a plus-48 rating.

Lewington has played 10 games in the NHL with Nashville and Washington, recording one goal and two assists.

Asselin played 25 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2020-21, tallying eight goals and eight assists for 16 points. As a first-year pro in 2019-20, he posted three assists in five games with Providence while collecting 52 points in 53 games for Atlanta (ECHL).