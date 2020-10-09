Canadiens agree to terms with Baddock

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with forward Brandon Baddock on a one-year, two-way contract.

Baddock played 50 games with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils in 2019-20 and set career highs in goals (six), assists (nine) and points (15) while ranking fifth in the league with 114 penalty minutes.

Baddock has spent three seasons in the AHL with Binghamton, recording 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points along with 377 PIM. He led the league in penalty minutes in 2018-19 with 154.

Baddock a sixth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2014 NHL Draft.