Canadiens, Blackhawks make deal

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Cameron Hillis.

Beaudin, 23, has one assist in three games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs so far this season.

A first-round pick (27th overall) by Chicago in the 2018 NHL Draft, Beaudin has skated in 137 career AHL contests, all with Rockford, and has totaled seven goals and 35 assists for 42 points. He has also recorded two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with the Blackhawks.

Hillis, 22, began this season with Trois-Rivieres (QMJHL), notching two goals in three games.

The third-year pro has tallied six goals and four assists in 42 career AHL games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

A third-round pick by Montreal in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hillis made his NHL debut with the Canadiens last season.