Admirals’ Grimaldi named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals forward Rocco Grimaldi has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 23, 2022.

Grimaldi recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points in three Milwaukee victories last week.

Last Monday afternoon, Grimaldi notched a goal and an assist in the third period to secure the Admirals’ 3-0 win at Iowa. On Wednesday night, he posted a goal and two assists during the second period before setting up the overtime winner in Milwaukee’s 4-3 victory over Texas. And on Saturday, Grimaldi’s second career AHL hat trick highlighted another four-point night as the Admirals knocked off Grand Rapids, 5-2.

With 14 points in his last six contests, Grimaldi has improved his totals to 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points in just 24 games for Milwaukee in 2021-22; he has also skated in seven National Hockey League games with the Nashville Predators this season.

Grimaldi has appeared in 271 career AHL games over eight professional seasons with San Antonio, Portland and Milwaukee, totaling 97 goals and 105 assists for 202 points. The native of Rossmoor, Calif., set career highs with 31 goals and 55 points in 2016-17, and appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018.

Originally a second-round pick by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft, Grimaldi has played 203 games in the NHL with Florida, Colorado and Nashville, compiling 30 goals and 37 assists for 67 points. He also has three goals and an assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff outings.