Admirals’ Ingram named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 30, 2022.

Ingram stopped 92 of the 93 shots he faced in three starts last week (3-0-0, 0.33, .989), including his league-leading third and fourth shutouts of the season.

On Wednesday evening in Grand Rapids, Ingram turned aside all 30 shots he faced to preserve the Admirals’ 1-0 win over the Griffins. On Friday, he allowed an early goal before settling in to make 20 stops as Milwaukee got past Rockford, 2-1 in overtime. And on Saturday, Ingram made 42 saves and extended his shutout streak to 119 minutes and 31 seconds, backstopping the Admirals to a 5-0 victory over Grand Rapids.

Winner of six consecutive starts, Ingram has a record of 16-10-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 29 appearances for Milwaukee this season. In addition to leading the AHL in shutouts, Ingram ranks first in minutes played (1,675), shots faced (912) and saves (840).

A fifth-year pro from Imperial, Sask., Ingram has appeared in 124 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Chicago and Syracuse and has posted a record of 72-36-11 with a 2.31 GAA, a .921 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019 and 2020, and in 2019-20 he was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star while also earning a share of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award after Milwaukee allowed the fewest goals per game in the AHL.

Ingram, a third-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL Draft, was acquired by Nashville on June 14, 2019, and made his NHL debut with the Predators earlier this season, making 33 saves in a 5-2 win over Minnesota on Oct. 24, 2021.