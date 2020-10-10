Jets agree to terms with Toninato

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Dominic Toninato on a one-year, two-way contract.

Toninato spent most of the 2019-20 season with the Florida Panthers, where he recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 46 NHL games. He also suited up for 15 contests with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting five goals and three assists.

Over three pro seasons, Toninato has appeared in 103 AHL contests with Springfield, Colorado and San Antonio, registering 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Toronto in the 2012 NHL Draft, Toninato has played 85 career NHL games with Florida and Colorado and has notched five goals and nine assists for 14 points.