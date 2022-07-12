McLeod joins Wild as player development coach

The Minnesota Wild announced that Cody McLeod has retired and has been named player development coach for the organization.

McLeod spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, serving as team captain in 2021-22. In 243 career contests in the AHL with Iowa, Lake Erie, Albany and Lowell, McLeod recorded 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points.

The undrafted native of Binscarth, Man., played 1,036 pro games over his 17-year career, totaling 72 goals and 55 assists in 776 National Hockey League games with Colorado, Nashville and the New York Rangers. He also notched four points in 38 postseason contests, reaching the Stanley Cup Final with the Predators in 2017.