News

McNiven agrees to terms with Canadiens

by AHL PR
Photo: Christian Bonin/TSGphoto.com

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with goaltender Michael McNiven on a one-year, two-way contract.

McNiven made 13 appearances with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, posting a record of 7-3-3 with a 2.59 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage and one shutout.

The Winnipeg, Man., native has appeared in 71 AHL games with Laval over four pro seasons, going 27-31-7 with a 2.87 GAA, an .895 save percentage and three shutouts.

McNiven originally joined the Canadiens organization as a free agent on Sept. 24, 2015.

