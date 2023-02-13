Bruins’ Merkulov named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 12, 2023.

Merkulov tallied three goals and two assists for five points in two games last week as the Bruins took over first place in the Atlantic Division.

On Friday evening, Merkulov scored the game-tying goal — his second goal and third point of the night — with 1:33 remaining in regulation as Providence went on to a 4-3 shootout victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the opener of a home-and-home set. Then on Saturday, Merkulov scored the go-ahead goal with 6:09 to play and added an assist in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Merkulov has totaled six goals (including four game-winners) and three assists during Providence’s current five-game winning streak.

In 43 games for the P-Bruins this season, Merkulov has recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points, tied for fourth among AHL rookies in scoring. The 22-year-old native of Ryazan, Russia, is in his first pro campaign after signing as a free agent with the Boston Bruins on Apr. 9, 2022. At Ohio State University in 2021-22, Merkulov led all NCAA freshmen with 20 goals in 36 games and was a First Team All-Big Ten selection. He made his pro debut with Providence late last season, picking up one goal and four assists in eight contests.