Moose’s Milic named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose goaltender Thomas Milic has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 17, 2024.

Milic allowed only four goals on 85 shots last week (3-0-0, 1.30, .953) as the Moose earned three critical road wins over Central Division opponents.

On Wednesday in Milwaukee, Milic stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn the first shutout of his AHL career, a 6-0 win over the division-leading Admirals. He made 21 saves and was 5-for-5 in the shootout as Manitoba defeated Chicago, 3-2, on Friday night, and came back with 31 stops in a 6-2 win in Saturday’s rematch as the Moose opened up a six-point lead over the Wolves for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Milic has made 19 appearances for Manitoba this season, going 11-5-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage – including wins in all six of his starts so far this month. The 20-year-old rookie from Coquitlam, B.C., was voted the top goaltender in the Western Hockey League last season and was named playoff MVP after leading Seattle to the WHL championship. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Milic was a fifth-round selection by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.