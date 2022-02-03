Moose-Stars schedule adjusted due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, the schedule of upcoming games between the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars has been adjusted.
- AHL Game #640 – Texas at Manitoba – rescheduled from Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. CT
- AHL Game #652 – Texas at Manitoba – remains Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m. CT
- AHL Game #389 – Manitoba at Texas – rescheduled from Feb. 7 to Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. CT
- AHL Game #401 – Manitoba at Texas – remains Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. CT