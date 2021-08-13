Mougenel named head coach of P-Bruins

The Boston Bruins have named Ryan Mougenel the 13th head coach of the Providence Bruins.

“The Bruins organization has had great success promoting from within and maintaining continuity behind our bench,” said Providence Bruins general manager John Ferguson. “We are all looking forward to watching Ryan continue that positive run. Maintaining the standard of consistent player development, on-ice success, and pace of practice are just three of many boxes we believe Ryan checks off as our new head coach in Providence.”

Mougenel, 45, has served as an assistant coach for Providence since the 2018-19 season. With Mougenel on staff, the Bruins have posted a record of 91-51-13-8 and claimed Atlantic Division titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Mougenel served as an assistant coach in the San Jose Sharks organization with their AHL affiliates in Worcester (2014-15) and San Jose (2015-18). He was also an assistant with the Hershey Bears in 2013-14.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., Mougenel began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant coach with Fresno of the ECHL. He was hired as head coach of Las Vegas (ECHL) in 2009 and spent four seasons there, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals in 2012.

Mougenel spent most of his six-year playing career in the ECHL, winning a championship with Atlantic City in 2003. He also played 20 games in the AHL with the Rochester Americans in 1999-2000.

Mougenel succeeds Jay Leach, who was named an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken last month.