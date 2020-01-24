Moulson skates in 1,000th pro game

Hershey Bears forward Matt Moulson reached an impressive personal milestone on Friday night when he took the ice for his 1,000th regular-season game as a professional.

Moulson was in the starting lineup as the Bears faced off against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

How’s that for a squad pic? Tonight, we are proud to celebrate Matt Moulson’s 1,000th professional game! This morning at the rink, we dressed for the occasion #HBH pic.twitter.com/l3tAfRAsgu — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 24, 2020

Playing in his 14th professional season in 2019-20, Moulson has skated in 350 AHL games with Hershey, Ontario and Manchester, as well as 650 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo and Minnesota.

Moulson will serve as the captain of the Eastern Conference at this weekend’s AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, Calif.