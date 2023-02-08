Thunderbirds’ Peca named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Matthew Peca has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 5, 2023.

Peca notched two goals and five assists for seven points in three games last week to help the Thunderbirds establish a franchise record for consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday evening, Peca picked up an assist before scoring the winning goal with 4:01 remaining in regulation, lifting Springfield to a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the back end of the home-and-home with the Penguins on Friday, Peca recorded a goal and two assists as the Thunderbirds picked up a 4-2 victory. And on Saturday, Peca dished out two more assists, setting up the tying goal late in regulation and the winner in overtime as Springfield defeated Bridgeport, 5-4, to run its winning streak to eight games.

Peca, who has multiple points in four consecutive games and in six of his 11 contests this season, has recorded two goals and 12 assists for 14 points since returning to the Springfield lineup on Jan. 13 following offseason surgery. He set career highs in goals (23), assists (37) and points (60) with the Thunderbirds in 2021-22 and has totaled 66 goals and 166 assists for 232 points in 338 career AHL games for Springfield, Belleville, Laval and Syracuse.

A seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2011 NHL Draft, Peca has collected six goals and 15 assists in 83 career NHL games with the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues.