Penguins oust rival Bears with Game 3 win

Alex Nylander scored 8:22 into overtime as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins advanced to the Atlantic Division semifinals with a 4-3 win over the Hershey Bears on Monday night.

The Penguins won the first-round series, two games to one, and will face Springfield beginning Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre prevailed in the fourth winner-take-all game ever between the in-state rivals, and evened the all-time postseason record between the clubs at four series wins apiece.

The victory came after the Penguins saw Hershey force overtime by scoring twice with the goaltender pulled late in the third period. Garrett Pilon cut the Bears deficit to 3-2 with 1:35 remaining, and Brett Leason netted the equalizer with 52.9 seconds to go.

Radim Zohorna and Sam Poulin had given Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 lead with goals earlier in the third period.

Mike Sgarbossa put the Bears in front 1-0 with a goal 5:22 into the opening period, and Matt Bartkowski responded for the Penguins late in the frame.

Tommy Nappier (2-1) made 34 saves in Game 3 and finished with a .946 save percentage in the series, allowing five goals on 92 shots.

Pheonix Copley (1-2) finished with 42 saves for Hershey.

Atlantic Division First Round – Series “B” (best-of-3)

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – W-B/SCRANTON 3, Hershey 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 8 – HERSHEY 2, W-B/Scranton 1

Game 3 – Mon., May 9 – W-B/SCRANTON 4, Hershey 3 (OT)