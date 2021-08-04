Predators re-sign forward Pitlick

The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

Pitlick, 24, played 10 games for the Predators in 2020-21, recording two assists for his first two NHL points. Both came in a game vs. Tampa Bay on Apr. 13.

Pitlick also skated in eight games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, picking up eight goals and two assists for 10 points. He was selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for February.

Originally a third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20 and notched 20 goals and 16 assists in 63 games with the Admirals.

He made his NHL debut on Mar. 25, 2019, and has played 11 career NHL games with the Predators.