Quick strikes help Amerks down Marlies in Game 2

Four goals in a span of 2:45 early in the second period propelled Rochester to a 7-4 victory over Toronto in Game 2 of the North Division finals at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Amerks head home with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Rochester hosts Game 3 on Wednesday.

Jeremy Davies scored his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal at 4:28 of the second period to snap a 1-1 tie and put the Amerks in front to stay.

Lukas Rousek made it 3-1 at 5:58, and Sean Malone’s goal at 7:01 ended the evening for Marlies goaltender Erik Källgren. Twelve seconds later, Joseph Cecconi beat Keith Petruzzelli to give Rochester a 5-1 advantage.

Jiri Kulich scored a goal for the fifth consecutive game, Michael Mersch added his fifth goal of the postseason, and Mason Jobst recorded three assists for Rochester.

Toronto native Malcolm Subban finished with 34 saves in Game 2, backstopping the Amerks to their fifth win in a row. Rochester has scored 28 goals in those five victories.

Nick Abruzzese, Max Ellis, Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves scored for the Marlies, all on the power play.

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Thu., May 11 – Rochester 4, TORONTO 3 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Rochester 7, TORONTO 4

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Toronto at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Rochester at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern