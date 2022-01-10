IceHogs’ Reichel named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 9, 2022.

Reichel notched three goals and three assists for six points in two games last week, helping the IceHogs to a pair of wins over Central Division rivals.

The IceHogs hit the ice on Friday for their first game since Dec. 21, and Reichel led the way with two goals and two assists as Rockford posted an 8-0 victory over Chicago, ending the Wolves’ 12-game winning streak. Then on Saturday, Reichel scored again and dished out another assist as the IceHogs earned a 6-2 decision at Milwaukee.

A first-round selection (17th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Reichel has skated in 20 games for Rockford in 2021-22 and leads the club in both goals (11) and points (20). The 19-year-old rookie from Nuremberg, Germany, played the previous two seasons with Eisbaren Berlin – winning a league championship in 2020-21 – and represented Germany at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.