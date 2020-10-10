St. Louis signs Santini

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Steven Santini to a one-year, two-way contract.

Santini, 25, skated in 54 games for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. He also appeared in two NHL games for Nashville.

Santini has played 104 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Binghamton and Albany, registering five goals and 15 assists for 20 points.

Originally a second-round pick by New Jersey in the 2013 NHL Draft, Santini has played 116 games in the NHL with the Devils and Predators, tallying five goals and 16 assists for 21 points.