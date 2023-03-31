Stars punch postseason ticket

The Texas Stars clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening when they earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to San Jose.

The Stars are the second team from the Central Division to clinch a playoff spot, following Milwaukee earlier on Friday. Five teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

Texas is a three-time Calder Cup finalist, and won the league championship in 2014.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.