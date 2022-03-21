Witkowski heading to Blues

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Witkowski has recorded three goals and four assists for seven points in 44 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, his ninth pro campaign.

In 305 career AHL contests with Grand Rapids and Syracuse, Witkowski has totaled 12 goals and 42 assists for 54 points along with 681 penalty minutes and a cumulative plus-38 rating.

A sixth-round choice by Tampa Bay in the 2008 NHL Draft, Witkowski has skated in 132 NHL games with the Red Wings and Lightning, posting two goals and 11 assists.