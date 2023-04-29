Wolf Pack roll on, grab second straight win over Bruins

Hartford continued its impressive play with a 2-1 victory over Providence in Game 2 of the teams’ Atlantic Division semifinal series on Saturday night.

After consecutive wins on the road, the Wolf Pack head home with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and will have a chance to close out the Bruins in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Former Bruin Anton Blidh scored off a rebound of a Tim Gettinger shot to break a scoreless tie at 6:17 of the second period, and Adam Clendening recorded his fifth career Calder Cup Playoff goal with a drive from the point at 9:43 to give Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Luke Toporowski got the Bruins on the board for the first time in the series with a goal at 13:14 of the second, but Providence could get nothing else past Dylan Garand (4-0), who ended up with 29 saves.

After finishing fifth in the division in the regular season, the Wolf Pack have won each of their first four playoff games by a combined score of 16-3.

Brandon Bussi (0-2) turned aside 26 shots for the Bruins, who have suffered back-to-back regulation losses at home for the first time all season.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Hartford 1, PROVIDENCE 0 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Hartford 2, PROVIDENCE 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern