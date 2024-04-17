2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team named

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media in each of the league’s 32 member cities.

2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender ― Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (44 GP, 25-11-6, 2.14 GAA, .921 SV%, 1 SO)

Defenseman ― Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign (47 GP, 9-33-42, 2 PPG)

Defenseman ― Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (70 GP, 14-33-47, 2 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward ― Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners (62 GP, 26-20-46, 10 PPG, 1 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward ― Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (62 GP, 20-32-52, 7 PPG, 1 GWG)

Forward ― Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (47 GP, 24-33-57, 6 PPG, 3 GWG)

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Previous recent selections to the annual AHL All-Rookie Team include John Carlson (2010), Logan Couture (2010), Tyler Johnson (2012), Gustav Nyquist (2012), Justin Schultz (2013), Jason Zucker (2013), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Ryan Strome (2014), Matt Murray (2015), Connor Brown (2015), Viktor Arvidsson (2015), Ryan Pulock (2015), Connor Brown (2015), Juuse Saros (2016), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Casey DeSmith (2017), Devon Toews (2017), Jake Guentzel (2017), Ville Husso (2018), Filip Hronek (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Daniel Sprong (2018), Dylan Strome (2018), Jake Bean (2019), Drake Batherson (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Cayden Primeau (2020), Logan Thompson (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Calen Addison (2021), Phil Tomasino (2021), Jack Quinn (2022), J.J. Peterka (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022), Jordan Spence (2022), Ryker Evans (2023) and Tye Kartye (2023).

The 2023-24 First and Second AHL All-Star Teams will be announced on Thursday.

2023-24 AHL All-Rookie Team

Joel Blomqvist, Goaltender (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins):

A second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2020 NHL Draft, Joel Blomqvist has excelled in his first full season of play in North America. The 22-year-old Finnish netminder has a record of 25-11-6 in 44 appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ranking third in the league in goals-against average (2.14) and fifth in both wins and save percentage (.921).

Brandt Clarke, Defenseman (Ontario Reign):

The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Brandt Clarke has totaled 42 points in 47 games for Ontario this season, currently tied for the league lead among all rookie skaters in assists (33). The 21-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., has also skated for the parent Los Angeles Kings, collecting two goals and four assists in 16 NHL games this season. Clarke represented the Reign at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, where he went 4-for-4 in the accuracy shooting event at the Skills Competition.

Logan Mailloux, Defenseman (Laval Rocket):

A first-round selection (31st overall) by Montreal at the 2021 NHL Draft, Logan Mailloux has played every one of the Rocket’s first 70 games this season and has registered 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points, the most by an AHL rookie defenseman since Sami Niku (54) in 2017-18. Mailloux, a 21-year-old native of Belle River, Ont., participated in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic and made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Josh Doan, Forward (Tucson Roadrunners):

Arizona native and Arizona State University product Josh Doan has shined in his home state this season, leading all AHL rookies with 26 goals and recording a team-high 46 points in 62 games for Tucson. Doan is also tied for the league lead among rookies with 10 power-play goals and eight game-winning tallies. A second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Doan has impressed in his first stint in the NHL as well, recording five goals and four assists in 10 contests for the Coyotes.

Brad Lambert, Forward (Manitoba Moose):

After beginning the 2023-24 season with a seven-game scoring streak, Brad Lambert has gone on to rank second among AHL rookies with 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games with Manitoba, joining Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton as the only Moose rookies to reach 20 goals in the last decade. The 20-year-old from Lahti, Finland, was a first-round selection (30th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Logan Stankoven, Forward (Texas Stars):

Leading the entire AHL in scoring with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games for Texas at the time of his recall to Dallas, Logan Stankoven still ranks first among league rookies despite spending the last two months in the National Hockey League. A 21-year-old native of Kamloops, B.C., Stankoven was chosen in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and has contributed six goals and eight assists in 23 games in the NHL since making his debut with the parent Stars on Feb. 24.