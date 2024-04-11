2023-24 AHL Man of the Year team winners named

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2023-24 season.

From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL’s annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

This year’s winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards are:

Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (2nd career selection)

Lane Pederson, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

Jacob Larsson, Belleville Senators (1st)

Cole Bardreau, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

Oscar Dansk, Calgary Wranglers (3rd)

Brendan Perlini, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Dominic Franco, Chicago Wolves (2nd)

Brendan Gaunce, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Cameron Hughes, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Josiah Didier, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)

Brett Berard, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Dysin Mayo, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

Jake Massie, Hershey Bears (1st)

Kale Kessy, Iowa Wild (2nd)

Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (2nd)

Adam Brooks, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2nd)

Jimmy Oligny, Manitoba Moose (5th)

Troy Grosenick, Milwaukee Admirals (3rd)

Akil Thomas, Ontario Reign (1st)

Michael Callahan, Providence Bruins (1st)

Zach Metsa, Rochester Americans (1st)

Kale Howarth, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

Travis Howe, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Ethan Cardwell, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Drew Callin, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (5th)

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (2nd)

Joseph Blandisi, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Cameron Hebig, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

Joe Gambardella, Utica Comets (1st)

Jack St. Ivany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)



The winner of the 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced later this month.