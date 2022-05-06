AHL Morning Skate: 5.6.22

The Bakersfield Condors earned themselves some rest following an impressive two-game sweep of the Abbotsford Canucks.

Following a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Condors took another one-goal win Wednesday, this time a 3-2 decision in Game 2 that completed the best-of-three series between the Pacific Division rivals. The sweep came despite the clubs posting matching .618 regular-season marks. Abbotsford had also received an impressive contingent back from the parent Vancouver Canucks in forwards Sheldon Dries, Nic Petan, and Vasily Podkolzin along with goaltender Spencer Martin.

“I tell you, our guys gave everything they had,” interim head coach Colin Chaulk said after Game 2 via the Condors website. “It’s been an emotional year for all of us.”

With 7:09 to go in regulation, Abbotsford tested that emotion again when Sheldon Rempal’s tied the game at 2-2. But the Condors continued to press and finished off the win on Cooper Marody’s tally with 1:28 to go in the game.

“I didn’t say anything,” Chaulk said about the Canucks’ tying the game late. “I waited, and I listened, and our [veteran players] were saying all the right things. More importantly, they were doing all the right things. It comes from within, the inner drive that this group has, the veteran leadership, how much everyone likes each other, how everyone pulls for each other.

“They made the game plan work because they worked. I can’t say enough of how much they believe in the staff and believe in themselves.”

Ten members of the Toronto Marlies are continuing their seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Michael Hutchinson; defensemen Mac Hollowell, Filip Král, and Kristiāns Rubīns; and forwards Joey Anderson, Pontus Holmberg, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Nick Robertson, Brett Seney, and Alex Steeves all received recalls to the NHL club for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs are taking on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. The Marlies missed the Calder Cup Playoffs this year for the first time since 2011.

Vancouver president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and had off-ice news surrounding Abbotsford: The AHL club’s dressing room at Abbotsford Centre will be upgraded in time for next season.

“We’re going to refresh their dressing room and make it a little better,” Rutherford said via the Vancouver website.

Despite their first-round exit, the Canucks had a successful first season in the Fraser Valley.

― Patrick Williams