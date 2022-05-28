AHL Morning Skate: 5.28.22

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A2-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 3 – Tonight, 6:00 ET,
(Springfield leads series, 2-0)
Game 1 – SPRINGFIELD 6, Charlotte 0 | Recap
Game 2 – SPRINGFIELD 4, Charlotte 3 | Recap
Game 3 – Sat., May 28 – Springfield at Charlotte, 6:00
*Game 4 – Sun., May 29 – Springfield at Charlotte, 6:00
*Game 5 – Tue., May 31 – Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
GAME NOTES
Back on home ice, the Charlotte Checkers will look to turn the tide of the Atlantic Division Finals when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 3 tonight... Springfield opened the best-of-five series with a pair of wins back in western Massachusetts, including a dramatic 4-3 victory on Wednesday night... James Neal’s goal with 4.4 seconds remaining gave the Thunderbirds the win after Will Bitten (3-5-8) had scored the equalizer with 3:05 to play... For Neal (1-3-4), who did not play in Game 1 of the series, it was his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal to go with his 33 Stanley Cup Playoff tallies... Brady Lyle (1-3-4) tallied a goal and two assists in Game 2, and Tommy Cross (2-4-6) scored to give him points in eight consecutive games going back to the regular season... Sam Anas notched two assists for his fourth straight multi-point game; he is tied for the league lead with 13 points (4-9-13) in just five postseason games... Joel Hofer (3-0, 1.67, .959) finished with 47 saves as the Thunderbirds were outshot by a 50-23 margin... Zac Dalpe (7-0-7) scored twice to give the Checkers an early 2-0 lead in Game 2, and Alexander True (3-3-6) put them ahead 3-2 with 8:29 remaining in the third period... Charlotte goaltender Joey Daccord (3-3, 2.97, .882) has a .956 save percentage in his two home starts this postseason, compared to an .852 save percentage in four road contests... Charlotte’s 50 shots on goal were a season high for the club... Springfield was 2-for-7 on the power play in Game 2 and is 4-for-12 (33.3 percent) in the series.
N3-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Rochester Americans
(Laval wins series, 3-0)
Game 1 – LAVAL 6, Rochester 1 | Recap
Game 2 – LAVAL 3, Rochester 1 | Recap
Game 3 – Laval 6, ROCHESTER 5 (3OT) | Recap
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
(Chicago wins series, 2-1)
Game 1 – CHICAGO 6, Milwaukee 2 | Recap
Game 2 – CHICAGO 8, Milwaukee 2 | Recap
Game 3 – MILWAUKEE 4, Chicago 2 | Recap
Game 4 – Chicago 5, MILWAUKEE 1 | Recap
P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles
Game 4 – Sunday, 9:05 ET,
(Stockton leads series, 2-1)
Game 1 – STOCKTON 5, Colorado 0 | Recap
Game 2 – STOCKTON 1, Colorado 0 | Recap
Game 3 – COLORADO 6, Stockton 5 (OT) | Recap
Game 4 – Sun., May 29 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 5 – Tue., May 31 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Charlotte/Springfield winner vs. N3-Laval Rocket
Game 1 – TBD,
Game 1 – TBD – Laval at CLT/SPR
Game 2 – TBD – Laval at CLT/SPR
Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – CLT/SPR at Laval, 7:00
Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – CLT/SPR at Laval, 7:00
*Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – CLT/SPR at Laval, 7:00
*Game 6 – TBD – Laval at CLT/SPR
*Game 7 – TBD – Laval at CLT/SPR
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. Stockton/Colorado winner
Game 1 – Friday, 8:00 ET,
Game 1 – Fri., June 3 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
Game 2 – Mon., June 6 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
Game 3 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
Game 4 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
*Game 5 – TBD – Chicago at STK/COL
*Game 6 – Tue., June 14 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – STK/COL at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Chicago Wolves forward Josh Leivo had a productive post-birthday celebration last night.
Leivo, who turned 29 on Thursday, supplied a hat trick for the Wolves as they finished off the Milwaukee Admirals with a 5-1 win in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals. The Wolves can now rest up while the Colorado Eagles and Stockton Heat settle the Pacific Division Finals.
Leivo’s first two goals had the Wolves fully in control with a 4-0 lead by 1:01 of the second period. Chicago decisively closed out the series following a 4-2 loss in Game 3.
“I don’t think we were happy with our last game, so we knew we had to come in and respond this way,” Leivo told the Wolves’ Alli Vellucci after the game.
“I’m proud of everyone on this team.”
A 50-16-5-5 regular season helped the Wolves to edge Stockton for the American Hockey League’s top record and earn the home-ice advantage throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs. They went 25-7-3-3 at Allstate Arena in the regular season and have gone 4-0 during the Calder Cup Playoffs, posting a plus-17 goal differential (24-7).
With both the Admirals and Rockford IceHogs behind them, the Wolves will now move their focus to Stockton and Colorado. The Western Conference Finals will begin in Rosemont with games June 3 and June 6.
The Wolves intend to enjoy that extra time at home.
“We love playing in front of our fans, and we’ve got that advantage now,” said Leivo, who is tied for the league lead with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) this postseason.
But the Wolves are searching for something much bigger than winning a couple of playoff rounds, even if they did come against two of their biggest Central Division rivals. They are eight wins away from the franchise’s third Calder Cup championship.
“We’re a happy team right now,” Leivo said, “but we’ve got a lot of work to do still.”
The end of an AHL season means that a team has played together for the final time. Milwaukee Admirals players will compete for National Hockey League jobs next season with the Nashville Predators, return to Milwaukee, or chase their pro ambitions elsewhere.
But for a team that was sputtering with a 13-18-2-2 record in mid-January and at risk of falling out of playoff contention, to have knocked out a second-place team like Manitoba and still be playing into late May against the likes of the Wolves can count as a success.
“We’re just proud of the group,” Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor told the team’s radio broadcast following the season-ending loss. “The guys gave us everything they had. Guys playing hurt, blocking shots. You can’t say enough about this group. You can’t say enough about the season we went through and the path we were on. It was incredible.”
Still, the Admirals have not become a premier supplier of NHL talent to Nashville for more than 20 years simply by settling. Taylor and assistant coaches Scott Ford and Greg Rallo are demanding, and Admirals players benefited from that teaching process this season despite the difficult first half.
“We’re not satisfied with the season,” Taylor continued. “You always want to win your last game. But you know, these guys gave pretty much everything they had. We had a chance to play against Chicago, the best team in the league. I thought for most of the series, we were right there, and unfortunately we couldn’t get it done.
“I just told them we’re really proud of the group. There are a lot of guys who sacrificed in there in multiple different ways. That’s a tight group, and they really care about each other, so this hurts a lot.”
In last night’s Stanley Cup Playoff action, Darren Helm scored with 5.6 seconds left in regulation to give Colorado a 3-2 victory over St. Louis and send the Avalanche into the Western Conference Final... A veteran of more than 900 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL, Helm played 124 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins earlier in his career... J.T. Compher, who posted 30 points in 41 AHL games as a rookie in 2016-17, scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves... Justin Faulk and 2019 AHL All-Star Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues.
Watch the Calder Cup Playoffs on AHLTV
Don’t miss a second on the road to the 2022 Calder Cup championship. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as OTT platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. A subscription is just $29.99 for the entire postseason, or just $8.99 for a day pass. Visit AHLTV.com for details.